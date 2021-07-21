Pharmacist in meningitis outbreak gets more prison time

An appeals court tossed their sentences last year and ordered the judge to re-examine whether certain enhancements in sentencing guidelines that call for stiffer punishments should apply.

Throughout Chin’s trial, prosecutors portrayed him as a callous employee who cut corners and ignored warning signs of unsafe production methods to boost production and profits. Chin’s attorneys said Cadden was the one calling the shots that there was no evidence Chin caused the drugs to become contaminated.

Prosecutors had called for a new sentence of more than 17 years for both men, who were convicted of fraud and other crimes stemming from the outbreak caused by mold-tainted steroid injections produced by the compounding pharmacy.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Chin's resentencing came two weeks, not one, after the former owner of the compounding pharmacy was resentenced.