P&G's sales climb in Q4, but cautious on fiscal 2023 outlook

“The operational cost and currency challenges we faced over the last two years will continue in fiscal 2023. We began the new fiscal year with consumers facing inflation levels not seen in the last 40 years," Chairman and CEO Jon Moeller said during a conference call.

Despite consumers' growing concerns, P&G's revenue climbed to $19.52 billion from $18.9 billion during the quarter, helped by higher prices. This topped the $19.39 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for.