PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics

“This case is not about unfair competition — if anyone is competing unfairly, it is LIV, not the tour. Instead, it is a cynical effort to avoid competition and to freeride off of the tour's investment in the development of professional golf,” the response said.

The counterclaim alleges “tortious interference with contract."

Among other things, the tour claims LIV Golf paid signing fees — some reported to be in the $150 million range — and made false representations to players to break agreements they had with the tour.

The tour asked for a jury trial on the counterclaim and seeks damages for any lost profits, reputational and brand harm, punitive damages and attorney fees.

LIV Golf has claimed in its lawsuit the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players.

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, has said players should be able to be free agents who can compete anywhere. The PGA Tour has policies that keep members from playing the same week as a PGA Tour event without a release.

In its response, the PGA Tour said LIV Golf's own business plan “demonstrates this is fiction.” The tour pointed to LIV Golf contracts that require them to play in all LIV Golf events and other agreements it claims are more restrictive than the tour's policies.

“LIV’s statements regarding golfer freedom are a thinly veiled public relations ploy concocted to disparage the tour and deflect criticism of LIV’s own restrictive business model,” the counterclaim says.

Players who signed with LIV Golf were suspended for not having a release. The tour's policy indicates no releases are given for competing tournaments in North America, and LIV Golf already has staged four events in the United States.

Gooch, Jones and Hudson Swafford — who no longer is part of the lawsuit — sought a temporary restraining order in August that would have allowed them to play in the PGA Tour's lucrative postseason. A federal judge denied the request.

Summary judgment in the antitrust lawsuit is tentatively scheduled for July 23, 2023, when the tour is expected to ask for the case to be dismissed.

A trial date is set for January 2024.

Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

