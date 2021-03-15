PGA Tour Champions to hold 3-way cup for all parts of world

"But I get to play in one again. I get to compete, and it will be a lot of fun.”

Furyk played the Ryder Cup nine times and won the clinching match in 2008 at Valhalla, and he was on seven Presidents Cup team. Clarke played on five Ryder Cup teams and was captain in 2016, while Els played on eight Presidents Cup teams and was captain at Royal Melbourne in 2019.

Chicago-based Intersport is putting the World Champions Cup together, with Peter Jacobsen serving as chairman.

The event will be played every year over three days, with nine-hole matches played twice a day in team formats and singles. Points will be earned for each hole won from every match, and the team with the most points from all the matches will be the winner.

“International team golf events have provided me with some of my greatest golf memories,” Els said.

Els would be able to draw from non-European players such as Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh and Mike Weir, all with extensive Presidents Cup experience. Clarke has the likes of Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Miguel Angel Jimenez among active players on the PGA Tour Champions.

“I think it will be extremely competitive. Guys want to win because it’s in their blood,” Furyk said. “But I think we’ll all enjoy it.”

Europe has dominated the Americans in the Ryder Cup, winning nine of the last 12, even when Americans had the higher-ranked players. Furyk recalls that while the Americans have won all but two of the Presidents Cup (one was a tie), the International team often had as strong a team on paper when Els and Singh and Greg Norman were at their best.

Intersport said it is in preliminary talks with potential courses in central and south Florida, along with television partners and title sponsors.