P&G ups annual sales outlook as price hikes boost business

The earnings results offer encouraging signs about the resiliency of the consumer ahead of reports next month from major retailers like Walmart and Target in an increasingly challenging economy. P&G executives told analysts during its earning call on Friday that the U.S. consumer is “holding up well” and its share of private label brands, which tend to be less expensive, is stable at 16%, a good indication that it's not seeing shoppers materially trade down.

The Cincinnati-based retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profits of $3.4 billion, or $1.37 per share, for the period ended March 31. That compares with $3.35 billion, or $1.33 per share, for the year-ago period.