Pfizer to spend $11.6B on migraine treatment maker Biohaven

The New York drugmaker said Tuesday it will pay $148.50 in cash for each share of Biohaven, which makes Nurtec ODT for treating and preventing migraines and has another nasal spray under development.

The price represents a 33% premium over Biohaven’s 90-day weighted average trading price of $111.70 for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., which is based in New Haven, Connecticut.