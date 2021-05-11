Pfizer head Albert Bourla writing book about COVID vaccine

Bourla has a deal with Harper Business for what the publisher is calling “an exclusive, first-hand, behind-the-scenes story” of how the drugmaker managed to develop an effective vaccine against COVID-19 in a remarkably short period of time — months instead of years. Bourla's “Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible” is scheduled to come out Nov. 9.

“I am sharing the story of our moonshot — the challenges we faced, the lessons we learned, and the core values that allowed us to make it happen — in hopes that it might inspire and inform your own moonshot, whatever that may be," Bourla, 59, said in a statement.