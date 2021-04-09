Peter Manso, biographer of Mailer and Brando, dies at 80

His wife, Anna Avellar, told the Cape Cod Times that Manso most likely died of a heart attack. He died Wednesday.

Manso conducted hundreds of interviews for his hefty biographies of Brando and Mailer, the newspaper reported. As a journalist, he profiled Arnold Schwarzenegger, Roy Cohn and other famous figures for publications like Playboy, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and Politico.