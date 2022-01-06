Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82

“Oh dear, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist,” said Francis Ford Coppola in an email. "I’ll never forgot attending a premiere for ‘The Last Picture Show.’ I remember at its end, the audience leaped up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes. I’ll never forget although I felt I had never myself experienced a reaction like that, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the thrill of our applause forever.”

Guillermo del Toro tweeted: “He was a dear friend and a champion of Cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation.”

Born in Kingston, New York in 1939, Bogdanovich started out as a film journalist and critic, working as a film programmer at the Museum of Modern Art, where through a series of retrospectives he endeared himself to a host of old guard filmmakers including Orson Welles, Howard Hawks and John Ford. But his Hollywood education started earlier than that: His father took him at age 5 to see Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton movies at the Museum of Modern Art. He'd later make his own Keaton documentary, “The Great Buster,” which was released in 2018.

Caption FILE - Peter Bogdanovich arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "She's Funny That Way" on Aug. 19, 2015. Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of "The Last Picture Show," and "Paper Moon," died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption FILE - Peter Bogdanovich arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "She's Funny That Way" on Aug. 19, 2015. Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of "The Last Picture Show," and "Paper Moon," died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption FILE - U.S. film director, writer and actor Peter Bogdanovich poses during a photo call for the presentation of the movie "The Dukes" at the Rome Film Festival in Rome on Oct. 23, 2007. Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of "The Last Picture Show," and "Paper Moon," died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. (AP Photo/Sandro Pace, File) Credit: SANDRO PACE Caption FILE - U.S. film director, writer and actor Peter Bogdanovich poses during a photo call for the presentation of the movie "The Dukes" at the Rome Film Festival in Rome on Oct. 23, 2007. Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of "The Last Picture Show," and "Paper Moon," died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. (AP Photo/Sandro Pace, File) Credit: SANDRO PACE Credit: SANDRO PACE