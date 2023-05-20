X

Pete Brown, co-writer of 'Sunshine of Your Love,' 'White Room' for rock group Cream, dies at 82

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Poet and songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote some hit songs for the rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

The London-based Brown died of cancer late Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group's song “I Feel Free,” and formed a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

___ This story has been edited to correct the name of the song “I Feel Free.”

In Other News
1
Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt ceiling talks after...
2
Low-income tenants lack options as old mobile home parks are razed
3
Peace, food and fertilizer: African leaders' challenge heading to talks...
4
‘Fast X’ speeds to No. 1; knocks ‘Guardians 3’ to 2nd
5
El Salvador soccer stadium stampede leaves 12 dead after fans rush...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top