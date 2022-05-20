Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche found open ice a scarce commodity against a physical, hard-checking and more determined Blues squad.

Game 3 is Saturday in St. Louis.

Among the line changes by the Blues was pairing Pavel Buchnevich with Ryan O’Reilly and Perron.

“Move some guys around to see if we can create some balance throughout our lines,” Blues coach Craig Berube explained.

All the line switches worked. Buchnevich finished with two assists.

The Blues had a 5-on-3 advantage late in the second period when Devon Toews was called for tripping and Valeri Nichushkin for goaltender interference after slamming into Binnington, whose stick went flying.

Perron made them pay when his liner deflected off the stick of Josh Manson — who scored the OT winner in Game 1 — and past Kuemper.

Earlier in the second, Kyrou's shot deflected off the stick of defenseman Samuel Girard and over the shoulder of Kuemper.

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar was shaken up late in the first period when he fell to the ice and hit his leg on the post, knocking the goal off its moorings. He gingerly skated to the bench, but was back on the ice after intermission.

The Blues mixed up their line combinations for Game 2, but it was the defensemen generating most of the early shots. Of the 14 shots they had in the first period, eight were from the defense.

Colorado has been ousted from the playoffs the last three seasons in the second round.

FIVE CLUB

With his second goal of the series, Kyrou joins the list of Blues players who now have five or more goals in this postseason. He joins O’Reilly (six), Perron and Vladimir Tarasenko (five), giving the team the most scorers with five or more in the playoffs.

O'Reilly's run of a goal in five straight games was halted.

MIC'D UP MANSON

Manson was wearing a microphone in Game 1 when he scored his overtime goal. It captured all the screams as he and his teammates celebrated. One of the first to greet him was Girard.

“I actually didn’t know,” Girard said of the Manson's microphone.

Caption St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) is congratulated for his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) is tripped up by Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) is pressured by St. Louis Blues right wing Alexei Toropchenko (65) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21) tangles with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) along the boards during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey