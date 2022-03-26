Perez's late basket lifts NC State to 66-63 win over Irish

N.C. State (32-3) advanced to the regional final Monday night where it will face either second-seeded UConn or No. 3 Indiana.

Cunane scored 16 points and Kai Crutchfield added 14 for the Wolfpack, who avenged an earlier loss to the Irish on Feb. 1. That was N.C. State's most recent loss of the season.

“It’s a hump we had to get over and the girls are determined and I’m determined and we made it happen.” said Crutchfield of reaching the regional final.

Olivia Miles scored 21 points and Westbeld added 13 for the Irish (24-9).

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey has the Irish back among the nation’s elite women’s basketball teams in her second season as head coach. The Irish missed the NCAAs last year for the first time since 1995.

The Wolfpack got off to a decent start and led 16-12 after one quarter before the Irish got going behind their freshman Miles. She and fellow first-year player Sonia Citron scored seven straight for the Irish to open up a 36-26 lead. The Wolfpack trailed 38-30 at the half. The lead stayed around eight for most of the third quarter before the rally by N.C. State.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish are a very young squad and are headed back to being one of the top teams in the country.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack struggled most of the game, but found a way to win in the end and reach the Elite Eight with a senior-led squad.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Notre Dame: The Irish topped UMass in the first round before routing fourth-seed Oklahoma 108-64 in the second.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack routed both Longwood and Kansas State to advance to the Sweet 16.

___

Caption North Carolina State guard Raina Perez (2) strips the ball from Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey (1) for a steal late in the fourth quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones (25) during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) drives the lane against North Carolina State during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey (1) puts up a shot against North Carolina State guard Kai Crutchfield, left, and guard Diamond Johnson (0) during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld (34) puts up a shot against North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones (25) during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore calls out to players during the first quarter of a college basketball game against Notre Dame in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) drives against Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron (11) during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld (34) drives the lane against North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones (25) drives against Notre Dame forward Maya Dodson during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II