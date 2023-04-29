Pérez overtakes Leclerc to win F1 sprint in Azerbaijan

Leclerc started on pole — as he will for the main Azerbaijan Grand Prix race on Sunday — but was overtaken by Pérez just before the halfway point of the 17-lap sprint on the long seafront straight. The Mexican driver cruised to the win, which cuts his deficit to leader Verstappen in the standings by two points to 13.

Leclerc held on to second as Verstappen closed in on the final lap to give Ferrari its first podium finish of 2023 following a dismal start to the season. The Red Bull team told Verstappen over the radio he had damage to the car's floor following contact with George Russell early in the race, and a hole was visible in his left sidepod. Verstappen lost third place in the incident, then recovered it at a safety car restart.