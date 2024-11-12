Percival Everett's 'James' is a finalist for Carnegie Medal for fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Percival Everett's “James” has received yet another literary nomination. Everett's reworking of Mark Twain's “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is among the finalists for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence, $5,000 honors for fiction and nonfiction presented by the American Library Association.

“James” already is a finalist for the National Book Award and the Booker Prize and has won the Kirkus Prize for fiction. One of the Carnegie nominees for nonfiction is Adam Higginbotham's “Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space," the Kirkus winner for nonfiction.