PepsiCo agrees to meet with Al Sharpton over DEI cuts, potential boycott

Sharpton said he will be meeting with Laguarta and he intends to press him on the specifics of the company's decision and what commitments it still has to ensuring equal opportunity in employment and contracts.

A spokesperson for PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PepsiCo is one of several companies, including Walmart and Target, that have eliminated policies and programs aimed at increasing diversity among its employees and reducing discrimination against members of minority groups, women and LGBTQ+ people since President Donald Trump returned to the White House earlier this year.

Trump ended DEI programswithin the federal government and has warned schools to do the same or risk losing federal money.

In January, Sharpton led a “buy-cott” at Costco, encouraging Americans to vote with their dollars and shop at the retail giant for its commitment to DEI policies, even as many of its competitors phased them out.

“That is the only viable tool that I see at this time, which is why we’ve rewarded those that stood with us," Sharpton told The Associated Press.