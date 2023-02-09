Pepsi price hikes fuel 10% jump in the fourth quarter sales

Pepsi’s net income fell 60% to $535 million, largely due to a $1.5 billion tax impairment charge for its SodaStream brand and other assets. Without one-time items, Pepsi earned $1.67 per share in the October-December period, beating analysts’ forecast of $1.65.

The Purchase, New York, company expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 6% this year, a slower pace from its full-year organic growth of 14.4% in 2022. It also plans $1 billion in share repurchases.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted earnings of $7.20 per share, up 6% from 2022. That came in lower than Wall Street's forecast of $7.27 per share, according to FactSet.

Pepsi also said it would buy back about $1 billion worth of its own shares and raised its annual dividend by 10%.

Pepsi shares rose more than 1% in pre-market trading.