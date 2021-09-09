Pepi, US beat Honduras 4-1 in World Cup qualifier

Following a counter led by Pulisic, Lletget’s cross was redirected in front by Pepi, and Robinson volleyed from 7 yards for his first goal in 15 international appearances.

Pulslic needed treatment after a challenge, then fell to the ground after trying to sprint on a dribble. He was replaced by Cristian Roldan and joined Sergio Dest, Gio Reyna and Zack Steffen with injuries.

The 18-year-old Pepi put the U.S. ahead in the 75th off a cross from DeAndre Yedlin, another sub.

Pepi became the 65th player to appear for the U.S since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago ended a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances and the 42nd under Berhalter.

Aaronson, who scored his first goal in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Canada, added his goal on a counter off a feed from Pepi.

Mexico leads the North and Central American and Caribbean with seven points, followed by Panama, Canada and the U.S. with five each. Honduras and El Salvador have two each, and Jamaica none.

Following draws at El Salvador and at home against Canada, the U.S. is in decent shape after three of the 14 matches. Qualifying resumes in October.

The U.S. won for just the third time in 34 road qualifiers in which it conceded first (five draws).

Berhalter made five lineup changes, giving Pepi his national team debut and inserting Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands for their qualifying debuts and bringing back Sargent, who started the opener. They joined Pulisic and midfielders Tyler Adams and Kellyn Acosta in what appeared to be a 3-5-2 formation, with Adams playing wide on the right rather than defensive midfield.

Moya scored when he redirected a cross from Diego Rodríguez past goalkeeper Matt Turner after Brooks failed to make a tackle upfield.

Bello, making just his fourth international appearance, left Moya unmarked.

Notes: Canada beat visiting El Salvador 3-0 on goals by Atiba Hutchison, Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan. ... Mexico got a 76th-minute goal from Jesus Corona in a 1-1 draw at Panama, which went ahead on Rolando Blackburn’s 28th-minute goal. ... Costa Rica was held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Jamaica. Jimmy Marín scored in the third minute for the hosts and Shamar Nicholson tied the score in the 47th.

Caption United States's Antonee Robinson celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Honduras during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

