Pepi scores 2 more goals, lifts US over Jamaica in qualifier

Next up for the U.S. is a Sunday game at Panama followed by a home match next Wednesday against Costa Rica at Columbus, Ohio.

The game took place on the 20th anniversary of the 2-1 U.S. win over Jamaica at Foxborough, Massachusetts, that clinched a World Cup berth, the Americans’ first match after the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

Before a raucous, pro-American crowd of 20,500 at Q2 Stadium, which opened in June about 8 miles north of downtown Austin, the U.S. had possession up and down the flanks in the first half with Sergiño Dest on the right and Antonee Robinson on the left. But crosses never connected and the Americans rarely threatened.

Referee Reon Radix of Grenada twice declined to issue red cards for Jamaican fouls that the U.S. thought merited ejections. CONCACAF has refused to mandate video review, saying it even though while Europe and South America have gone ahead with replay assistance for match officials.

The first goal came from a flowing movement as good as the U.S. can produce.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner rolled the ball to his right flank, where Dest ran onto it just outside his own penalty area. In a sequence that took all of about 8 seconds, Dest sprinted forward while taking five touches and centered the ball to Yunus Musah, who was on the run.

Musah took four touches and dished wide to Dest, who one-timed a cross. Pepi broke away from Damion Lowe and from about 8 yards directed a downward header that went in on a bounce to the right of goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Pepi scored again when he re-directed a cross from Brenden Aaronson past Blake with a right-footed shot from 6 yards after Robinson quickly played the flank.

After the U.S. started injecting fresh legs, Gyasi Zardes failed to connect for an open shot off a cross from Tim Weah in the 79th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Jamaica's Damion Lowe (17) reacts as the United States celebrates a goal during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption United States' Brenden Aaronson celebrates after the United States scored against Jamaica during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption United States' Brenden Aaronson celebrates after the United States scored against Jamaica during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption United States' Yunus Musah (6) celebrates with teammates after the team scored against Jamaica during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption United States' Matthew Hoppe (19) celebrates with teammates after the team scored against Jamaica during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption United States' Sergiño Dest (2) celebrates with Weston McKennie (8) after the team scored against Jamaica during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption U.S. players celebrates a goal against Jamaica during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption United States' Walker Zimmerman leaps above Jamaica's Shamar Nicholson (11) to head the ball during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Fans cheer during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between Jamaica and the United States, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Jamaica's Shamar Nicholson (11) heads the ball toward the goal against United States' Walker Zimmerman (3) during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay