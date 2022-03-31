Pepi, Acosta, Weah, Yedlin start for US at Costa Rica

Pulisic, Yedlin and Acosta were the only holdovers from the 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10, 2017 that ended the Americans' streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

The United States began the night in second place with 25 points, three behind Canada, and ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Costa Rica was fourth with 22.

The American lineup averaged 24 years, 142 days, its only time with an average age over 24 in 14 qualifying matches. The U.S. lineup averaged a record low 23 years, 302 days this cycle, below the previous mark of 24 years, 66 days in qualifying for 1990 when the Americans earned their first World Cup trip since 1950.

Zimmerman captained the U.S. for the fifth time and paired with Miles Robinson for the sixth time in qualifying and seventh time overall.

Adams and Antonee Robinson tied for the most appearances in the qualifying cycle, each playing in their 13th game.

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suárez made seven changes from Sunday’s 2-1 win at El Salvador, holding out defenders Francisco Calvo and Keysher Fuller, midfielders Celso Borges, Bryan Oviedo and Alonso Martínez along with forward Joel Campbell. Those six carried yellow cards and with another yellow would be suspended for a potential June playoff against New Zealand.

Midfielder Jewison Bennette was the only starter carrying a yellow card, and defender Bryan Oviedo and midfielder Bryan Ruiz were among those on the bench with yellows.

Midfielder Yeltsin Tejeda also was out of the lineup.

Keylor Navas was in goal; Carlos Martínez at right back; Johan Venegas, Kendall Waston and Daniel Chacón in central defense; and Ian Lawrence at left back.

Brandon Aguilera, Orlando Galo, Bennette and Carlos Mora were in midfield, and Anthony Contreras headed the attack.

Only Navas, Waston, Vargas and Contreras also started Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports