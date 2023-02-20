'People's court' tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine

The Netherlands, home to several international courts, has offered to host the court.

The people’s court is an initiative of rights group Cinema for Peace, Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties and Ben Ferencz, the 102-year-old lawyer who is the last surviving prosecutor from the post-World War II Nuremburg trials of senior Nazi leaders.

A week of hearings opened in The Hague two days after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that Washington has determined that Russian forces in Ukraine have committed crimes against humanity and insisted that perpetrators are brought to justice.

The first day Monday also coincided with an unannounced visit to Kyiv by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The court is scheduled to deliver a verdict on Friday, the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Putin was invited to participate in the hearing, but organizers got no response from the Russian embassy in The Hague.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matviichuk of the Ukraine civil liberties organization made a statement via a video link ahead of the opening session.

“Putin and the … political leadership and high military command who initiated, planned and started this war of aggression have to be punished for this international crime,” she said.

The first witness was a Ukrainian journalist, Angela Slobodyan, who told a panel of three judges that she was in the city of Kherson when Russian forces rolled in “shooting everything that was moving.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP