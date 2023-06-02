People trapped after building partially collapses near Yale campus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven firefighters and other authorities responded Friday to reports of a partial building collapse with people trapped a few blocks away from Yale University.
Few details were immediately available.
Initial information indicated there was a partial collapse of a building under construction on Lafayette Street and some people were injured, said Lenny Speiller, a spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker.
Police and fire department officials were not immediately available for comment.
Multiple ambulances were at the scene. TV news video showed first responders removing one person from the scene on a stretcher.
