Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The new plan, laid out in recommendations delivered to Austin by a study group, would increase the fuel contracts that the U.S. has with other territories and nations in the Indo-Pacific, and add several more fueling ships that are based at sea. There are currently about a dozen fueling ships, and several more would have to be built.

An assessment team that had been studying how to make the tanks safe to operate, will now shift and determine how to shut the tanks down and remove the fuel in an environmentally safe way. The team must report back to Austin by the end of April with recommendations.

The official said that once steps are taken to ensure the tanks can be safely emptied, the defueling will begin. It is expected to take about a year, so the entire process could be finished some time next year. Austin has asked the Navy secretary to plan a budget for all necessary corrective action for any prior releases from the facility.

The tanks can hold 250 million gallons of fuel, and they are at less than half capacity right now.

The giant U.S. government fuel storage installation, which has provided fuel to military ships and planes crisscrossing the Pacific Ocean since World War II, was a secret for years. The 20 fuel tanks were built into the mountain ridge to protect them from aerial attacks. Each tank is about the height of a 25-story building and can hold 12.5 million gallons (47.3 million liters.)

The tanks are connected to underground pipelines that send fuel about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) to Pearl Harbor and to ships and planes used by the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy.

The Navy hasn’t determined how petroleum got in the water. Officials are investigating a theory that jet fuel spilled from a ruptured pipe last May and somehow entered a fire suppression system drain pipe. They suspect fuel then leaked from the second pipe on Nov. 20, sending it into the drinking water well.

Once the leak was discovered, Hawaii state officials and members of Congress immediately began to demand the facility be shut down.

The Navy in early February appealed that order, and at the time Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said the appeal would give the military time “to make evidence-based and transparent decisions.”

The team doing the analysis delivered the alternative fueling recommendations to Austin. The official said that it's not yet clear what the final cost will be.