Pentagon says it shot down unarmed missile in sea-based test

The U.S. move to add a sea-based defense against ICBMs is likely to make China feel a need to further expand its long-range missile arsenal, said Hans Kristensen, a nuclear weapons and missile expert with the Federation of American Scientists.

“It's going to fuel further the mindset that this buildup is justified” in China, Kristensen said in an interview. Russia, he said, is likely to see Tuesday's test as confirmation of its long-expressed concern that U.S. defenses originally designed to deal with a limited number of intermediate-range missiles are being enhanced to threaten Russia's ICBM arsenal.

Missile defense has long been a sticking point in U.S. arms control talks with Russia.

Navy Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency, which conducted Tuesday's test, called the result “an incredible accomplishment and critical milestone” for the program. He said this ship-based approach, if augmented with more capable systems for detecting and tracking hostile missiles in flight, could provide “a hedge against unexpected developments in the missile threat.”

Hill did not mention any countries by name, but North Korea is the main U.S. concern.

In Tuesday's test, the latest version of an Aegis SM-3 missile built by Raytheon Missiles & Defense was fired from a U.S. Navy destroyer situated in the Pacific, northeast of Hawaii. Its target was a mock ICBM that had been launched from a U.S. test range at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The target missile was not equipped with decoys or other sophisticated systems of the kind that a U.S. missile interceptor might face in a real attack on the U.S. homeland.

The test had been planned for last spring but was delayed because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pentagon animation of missile defense test: https://www.mda.mil/video/FTM44PostMissionVideo.mp4.