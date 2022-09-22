Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops

Austin also directed a permanent increase in temporary lodging expenses for service members moving into areas where there are housing shortages. Troops will now get 14 days — rather than the previous 10 — in temporary living costs for moves within the U.S., and up to 60 days in areas where there are housing shortages.

Both of the housing changes take effect next month.

Austin also ordered price cuts at base commissaries.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said the department is eliminating the requirement that commissaries maintain a specific profit margin to cover their operating costs, allowing them to lower prices on staples like bread, milk and eggs. He said that within about two weeks service members should see some prices go down by about 25%.

Austin also has directed the department to increase funding for child care centers so they can take more children. And he made it standard policy to give service members working at the centers a 50% discount for one child to go there.

And he said the department will work more quickly to set up interstate agreements to help military spouses transfer their professional licenses when they move to a different state. Spouses often have a difficult time getting new jobs when the service member is deployed to a new base because their licenses or professional certifications aren't recognized in that state.

