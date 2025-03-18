Pentagon is cutting up to 60,000 civilian jobs. About a third of those took voluntary resignations

A key concern is that service members may then be tapped to fill those civilian jobs. But the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide personnel details, said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wants to ensure the cuts don't hurt military readiness.

The cuts are part of the broader effort by the Department of Government Efficiency Service, including billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk, to slash the federal workforce and dismantle U.S. agencies.

Acknowledging that “some” military veterans will be among the civilians let go, the official would not estimate how many but agreed it could be thousands.

The department is using three ways to accomplish the workforce cuts: voluntary resignations, firing probationary workers and cutting jobs as employees routinely leave. The official said the military services and Pentagon officials are going over the personnel on a case-by-case basis to ensure cuts don't affect critical national security jobs.

Plans to cut probationary workers — which the Pentagon said targeted about 5,400 of the roughly 54,000 in the department — are already on hold due to court challenges.

The official added that Hegseth is confident the staffing cuts can be done without negatively affecting military readiness.