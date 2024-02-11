WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon: Defense Sec. Austin hospitalized with bladder issue, but 'retaining the functions and duties of his office.'
In Other News
1
White House national security spokesman John Kirby gets expanded role...
2
Super Bowl Live Updates | Reba's anthem could be over quick
3
Tatum has 26 points and Celtics withstand late rally to beat Heat...
4
Woman firing rifle killed by 2 off-duty officers at Joel Osteen's...
5
Ready for this year's Super Bowl commercials? Here are the ads filling...