Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

The exact scope of the problem is a topic of debate, due to a lack of formal study. But activists say it has existed for years and primarily affects junior-level enlisted service members — ranks E1 to E4 in military parlance — with children.

Lower-ranking enlisted troops receive modest pay, and their frequent moves make it difficult for spouses to find steady work. The problem is exacerbated by an Agriculture Department rule that prevents thousands of needy military families from accessing the SNAP government assistance program, commonly known as food stamps.

Service members who do not live on bases get a housing allowance, which is counted as income in calculating their eligibility for food stamps. That additional amount, which is not counted as income for other federal programs, often enough to disqualify families for the food assistance.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a former Blackhawk pilot who lost both legs in a helicopter crash in Iraq, has sponsored a bill that would establish a Basic Needs Allowance payment for military families in need.

Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., has sought a Pentagon study of the problem and a repeal of the USDA’s Basic Allowance for Housing regulation.

_____

Associated Press writer Ashraf Khalil contributed to this report.