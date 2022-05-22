Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

“I am feeling great, but per my doctor’s orders, and Gisele’s orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover," he said. “Later this week I will have a follow-up visit with my doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue.”

Fetterman, 52, had been at Lancaster General Hospital since May 13. He had been scheduled to appear at a campaign event at Millersville University, but his wife “noticed that John was not himself, and shortly after he started slurring his speech,” a campaign spokesperson said.