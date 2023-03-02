Pennsylvania unseals more search warrant in Idaho killings

Additional court documents made public Thursday stated that a knife, a pocketknife, and a Glock 22 handgun with three empty magazines were found at the home of Bryan Kohberger's parents. The home, Kohberger's car, the garage and a shed on the property were all searched when he was arrested there Dec. 30.

Police took a door panel from the car, seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, visor, brake and gas pedals, a band-aid, “maps and documents” and other items, including clothing and a shovel.