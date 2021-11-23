journal-news logo
X

Penn State's Franklin agrees to $75M, 10-year extension

Penn State coach James Franklin reacts during the team's NCAA college football game against Rutgers in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Penn State won 28-0. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Caption
Penn State coach James Franklin reacts during the team's NCAA college football game against Rutgers in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Penn State won 28-0. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: Barry Reeger

Credit: Barry Reeger

Nation & World
By TRAVIS JOHNSON, Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Penn State football coach James Franklin has agreed to a new 10-year contract that will guarantee him at least $75 million through 2031

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State football coach James Franklin agreed to a new 10-year contract Tuesday that will guarantee him at least $75 million through 2031.

Franklin and Penn State’s Board of Trustees agreed to the terms, which include a yearly base salary of $7 million, retention bonuses of $500,000 each year and a $1 million annual loan for life insurance.

Franklin is 67-32 at Penn State with seven bowl appearances in his eight seasons. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten championship in 2016.

A Pennsylvania native who called the Penn State gig his “dream job” when he was hired away from Vanderbilt in 2014 will coach his 100th game at Penn State when the Nittany Lions visit No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday.

Franklin previously signed a six-year deal in 2019. The terms of that contract would’ve had him earn $5.75 million next season with a $250,000 raise each remaining year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Penn State coach James Franklin signals to his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Penn State coach James Franklin signals to his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Penn State head coach James Franklin yells from the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Caption
Penn State head coach James Franklin yells from the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: Barry Reeger

Credit: Barry Reeger

In Other News
1
Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence
2
LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves
3
'Glue me back together': Online pleas to aid parade victims
4
New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett
5
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top