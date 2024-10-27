Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game after getting hurt late in 1st half

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar didn’t start the second half of the third-ranked Nittany Lions’ game with Wisconsin on Saturday after getting hurt late in the second quarter
Penn State's Drew Allar (15) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the WisconsinSaturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Penn State's Drew Allar (15) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the WisconsinSaturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Nation & World
By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
55 minutes ago
X

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Penn State quarterback Drew Allar didn’t start the second half of the third-ranked Nittany Lions’ game with Wisconsin on Saturday after getting hurt late in the second quarter.

Allar had gone into the locker room before the rest of his teammates in the final minute of the first half. He had gone down awkwardly while getting sacked on Penn State’s final series of the second quarter.

He returned for the second half wearing a brace on his left knee, but he remained on the sideline while backup Beau Pribula led Penn State’s offense for the opening drive of the third quarter.

Allar had gone 14 of 18 for 148 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the first half, which ended with Penn State trailing 10-7.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Penn State's Drew Allar (15) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the WisconsinSaturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Japan's ruling party braces for a blow to its comfortable majority in...
2
Aaron Boone defends using Cortes in World Series opener, regrets not...
3
'Take our lives seriously,' Michelle Obama pleads as she rallies for...
4
Miller rushes for 2 TDs, No. 15 Alabama picks off 3 passes in 34-0 win...
5
Rob Manfred wants to have Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 plans set by Christmas