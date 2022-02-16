Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Penguins star Sidney Crosby joins NHL's 500-goal club

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, right, celebrates with Jake Guentzel (59) , Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin (71) after he scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

caption arrowCaption
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, center, right, celebrates with Jake Guentzel (59) , Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin (71) after he scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Nation & World
Updated 45 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is the latest member of the NHL’s 500-goal club

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is the latest member of the NHL's 500-goal club.

Crosby reached the mark with a power-play goal in the first period of Tuesday night's game against Philadelphia.

Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th to do it with one franchise. He is the second Penguin to score 500 goals, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.

Crosby beat Flyers goalie Carter Hart with a shot from just above the goal line at 16:34 of the first period. Longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin fed Crosby, who gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.

Crosby's milestone also marked his 50th career goal against the Flyers. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has 50 goals and 67 assists in his career against Pittsburgh's cross-state rivals.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
A fan holds up a sign recognizing the 500th goal after Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, (87) scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

A fan holds up a sign recognizing the 500th goal after Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, (87) scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

caption arrowCaption
A fan holds up a sign recognizing the 500th goal after Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, (87) scored his 500th NHL career goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

In Other News
1
Court fight looms as questions swirl over Trump's finances
2
Popular, productive 'Mr. National' Ryan Zimmerman retires
3
AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle
4
GOP-controlled Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban
5
Billionaire LA candidate Caruso discloses vast holdings
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top