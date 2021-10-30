Penguins star Crosby to make season debut against Devils

Crosby will return to his familiar spot as Pittsburgh's first-line center. Carter, who had filled in on the top line during Crosby's absence, will anchor the second line with Evgeni Malkin out until at least Thanksgiving while recovering from knee surgery in June.

“It has a ripple effect on our whole team,” Sullivan said. "Both these guys are real good players. It’s nice to get some of these guys starting to come back into our lineup.”

The Penguins are off to a 3-2-2 start without Crosby, though the significance of his absence has been highlighted this week. Pittsburgh has dropped two straight at home to Tampa Bay and Calgary, mustering just one goal in the process.

