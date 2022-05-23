Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign

“I think it just shows that Republicans not only in the state, but around the country are rallying to the person that can beat Stacey Abrams,” Kemp told reporters Monday morning as he continued to focus on the Democrats' standard-bearer, who is unopposed in her party's primary.

Kemp downplayed the split in the GOP, saying party leaders often have different choices in the primaries.

“I wouldn't tell people to read too much into that," he said.

Rainy weather in the state was hampering some plans. Kemp and Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Butch Miller both canceled plans to make a flying tour of Georgia cities. Other candidates continued to look for a boost from Trump. The former president is also scheduled to conduct a telephone rally Monday night for John Gordon, the neophyte candidate whom Trump endorsed in a Republican primary challenge to incumbent Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

In Georgia's U.S. Senate primaries, Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has only token opposition, while on the Republican side Trump-backed candidate and former football great Herschel Walker was running against five GOP challengers, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler. A general election matchup between Warnock and Walker in November would mark the first time that two major party candidates for U.S. Senate in Georgia were Black.

For Kemp, an outright win in the primary would be vindication after months of attacks from Trump.

Perdue embraced Trump's election lies, opening two debates between the candidates with the claim that the 2020 balloting was "rigged and stolen." He also joined a lawsuit meant to force a physical examination of ballots in Atlanta's Fulton County. State and federal officials, including Trump's own attorney general, have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud. The votes in Georgia's presidential election were counted three times, and each tally confirmed President Joe Biden's victory.

Trump conducted a rally in Georgia in March for Perdue and other candidates and kicked in more than $3 million for ads attacking Kemp. But Perdue has had trouble raising money and gaining traction against Kemp, and the Republican Governors Association has outspent Trump with its own ads aiding Kemp.

Kemp, meanwhile, benefited from being able to hand out pay raises and tax cuts using overflowing state revenues. He announced two electric vehicle plants and was able to sign conservative-pleasing laws that put an end to permit requirements to carry a concealed handgun and that paved the way for transgender girls to be banned from playing high school sports.

