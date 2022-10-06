Peloton to cut 500 jobs as turnaround efforts continue

But Peloton's sales began to slow last year as the distribution of vaccines sent many people out of their homes and back into gyms. The company has steadily worked on its restructuring efforts this year. In August it announced that it would cut 784 jobs, close its North America distribution network and shift its delivery work to third-party providers. A push is also being made to sell its equipment to consumers through various retailers, including Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The company is working to return to profitability. In its fourth quarter, Peloton lost $1.24 billion, stung by restructuring and other charges. Revenue dropped to from $936.9 million to $678.7 million. Its annual loss for the fiscal year totaled $2.8 billion.

In morning trading, shares added 10 cents to $8.59. The stock is down about 76% in the year to date.