Peloton ... if you build it, they will come

After reporting that sales surged more than 230% in its first quarter, shares tumbled more than 25% after the company warned in that call that it would face supply constraints “for the foreseeable future.”

The Precor deal will go a long way toward addressing those constraints.

Precor has 625,000 square feet of U.S. manufacturing capacity with in-house tooling and fabrication, product development, and quality assurance capabilities in Whitsett, North Carolina and Woodinville, Washington.

Peloton can control the entire production process from design to shipping and increase total production scale, while being better able to maintain a high level of product quality. The deal also comes with 100-person research and development team from Precor.

Bringing manufacturing to the U.S. will also allow Peloton to better speed bikes to anyone who orders one at some point in 2021, when the Precor's manufacturing capacity is rolled into Peloton's.

“Supply chain execution has remained Peloton’s biggest challenge since demand surged during COVID-19," wrote JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth. “Bike wait times have remained elevated for months, as (Peloton) faced a perfect storm of sorts with much higher-than-expected demand for the new Bike+, port congestion, warehouse closures related to COVID-19, & both West Coast fires & hurricanes.”

It has been a rollicking stretch for Peloton.

Just one year ago, Peloton a released Christmas ad panned by critics as “sexist," “dystopian” and “elitist."

The backlash was so severe, the company suffered a valuation drop of more than $1 billion as investors distanced themselves.

That ad featured a woman who already appeared fit receiving a Peloton as a gift from what some perceived to be a controlling spouse. While Peloton said it did not believe the ad was the cause for the stock sell-off, the ad went viral it was pilloried everywhere from YouTube to Saturday Night Live.

Then the pandemic hit.

Company shares are up 470% this year and it's expecting its first billion-dollar holiday quarter in sales.

Peloton will post second-quarter earnings numbers in early February.