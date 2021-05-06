Peloton expects to lose $165 million in revenue from recall

Peloton said the $165 million hit to its revenue this quarter includes $105 million in missed sales of the treadmills, and $50 million that will go to paying full refunds to those who want to return the recalled treadmills, which cost $4,200 each.

The company estimates about 10% of the recalled treadmills will be returned between now and the end of June, but said others may be returned later since people have until November of next year to get a full refund.

Peloton, best known for its stationary bikes, has seen its sales explode during the pandemic as virus-wary people have avoided gyms and worked out at home.

On Thursday, the company said its sales soared 141% to $1.26 billion in the quarter that ended March 31, compared to the same period a year ago. It posted a loss of $8.6 million in the quarter, or 3 cents per share, which was better than the loss of 11 cents per share that Wall Street analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc., which are down 45% since the beginning of the year, rose nearly 6% in after-hours trading Thursday.