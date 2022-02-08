Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride

In 2021, the shares gave back nearly all of those gains as businesses reopened and people started heading back to gyms. The stock fell further this year amid reports the company would cut back production of bikes and treadmills to try to offset a decline in sales.

There was also a demand late last month from activist investor Blackwells Capital that Peloton remove Foley as CEO and that it consider selling the company amid waning consumer demand.

Peloton also announced 2,800 job cuts globally, including approximately 20% of corporate jobs at the New York City company. The instructors who lead interactive classes for Peloton will not be included in cuts, nor will the content that the company relies on to lure users.

Peloton is looking to reduce its planned capital expenditures for this year by about $150 million. The restructuring program is expected to result in approximately $130 million in cash charges related to severance and other exit and restructuring activities and $80 million in non-cash charges. The majority of the charges will be recorded in fiscal 2022.

The company anticipates at least $800 million in annual cost savings once its actions are fully implemented.

Caption FILE - This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows the logo on a Peloton bike in San Francisco. Peloton's shares tumbled on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, after a media report said the exercise and treadmill company was temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products amid waning consumer demand. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu Caption FILE - This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows the logo on a Peloton bike in San Francisco. Peloton's shares tumbled on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, after a media report said the exercise and treadmill company was temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products amid waning consumer demand. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu