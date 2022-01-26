Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk

The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in Congress in midterm elections, and Democrats are defending both chambers at a time when President Joe Biden's approval rating has been slipping.

“Our democracy is at risk because the assault on the truth, assault on the U.S. Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights,” she added.

The San Francisco Democrat made history 15 years ago when she became the first female speaker of the House. She has served in Congress since 1987.

Earlier this month in an interview with The Associated Press, Pelosi only hinted at another run, saying she “may” seek reelection.

In a Twitter post, California Republican Kevin Kiley, a congressional candidate and state assemblyman, said Pelosi's announcement was “all the more reason we need Republicans in Congress who will fight.”

Pelosi will be a overwhelming favorite in her heavily Democratic district — she won with 78% of the vote in 2020. But she's also running at a time when her hometown has been criticized for squalor and crime, including daytime shootings in tourist areas, widespread homelessness and smash-and-grab thefts at high-end stores.

Caption Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)