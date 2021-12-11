Pelicans' Zion Williamson experiences 'regression' in foot

“After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal," the Pelicans said in a statement released Saturday after the team practiced.m“As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing.”

This marks the second setback since Williamson was cleared in late November to participate in five-on-five practices at full speed. When he was scheduled to take part in his first full practice of the season on Dec. 2, the team announced that it wanted him to rest instead because of renewed foot soreness.