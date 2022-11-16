Peking University locked down as China virus cases grow

Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes were moved online on one campus through Friday, a university notice said.

Beijing reported more than 350 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, a small fraction of its 21-million population but enough to trigger localized lockdowns and quarantines under China's “zero-COVID” strategy. Nationwide, China reported about 20,000 cases, up from about 8,000 a week ago.