Pegues' 3 gives No. 13 seed Furman 68-67 win over Virginia

Reece Beekman’s deep 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim and Virginia (25-8) was eliminated in the first round as the higher-seeded team for the third time in its past four NCAA tournaments — most notably its loss as a No. 1 seed to 16th-seeded UMBC in 2018. Virginia hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since its 2019 triumph over Texas Tech for the title.

Kadin Shedrick led the Cavaliers with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Beekman scored 14 and Isaac McKneely added 12.

Hien made two free throws with 12.3 seconds left and the Paladins trapped Clark in the backcourt. The fifth-year senior guard threw the ball deep and into the hands of Hien, who fed the ball to a wide-open Pegues.

Marcus Foster scored 14 points and Pegues and Bothwell both finished with 11 for Furman.

Virginia matched its biggest lead when McKneely's 3-pointer made it 50-38 with 11:54 remaining. But the Paladins slowed down the Cavaliers' offense and Slawson made a 3 and converted a three-point play on consecutive possessions to give Furman its first lead, 57-54 with 5:02 left.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP