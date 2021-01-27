Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic

Narumanchi had recently been given “weeks to live” after his cancer diagnosis and investigators believe that likely played a role in his actions, Greenwalt said. He asked anyone with information to contact police, and said Narumanchi's family was cooperating fully with investigators.

“The case as far as who did this is closed. We know who did it," Greenwalt said. "And we know that there’s no longer a threat to the public. But we really, really want to answer the question of why.”

Dodson, 43, was beloved by patients and their families, several people told the Austin American-Statesman.

“You saw her at your worst when your kid was sick, and she just always had a smile on her face,” said Karen Vladeck, whose two children were among Dodson's patients. “She made you feel like you were the only parent there, even though there was a line of kids waiting.”

Lisa Parker writes a message for Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson outside the Children's Medical Group, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021. Parker's 4-year-old son was a patient of Lindley who was murdered at the office.

