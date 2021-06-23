journal-news logo
X

Pedestrian bridge collapses over DC highway, injuring 5

A truck sits under a collapsed pedestrian bridge along Kenilworth Avenue & Polk Street Northeast in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via AP)
A truck sits under a collapsed pedestrian bridge along Kenilworth Avenue & Polk Street Northeast in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via AP)

Credit: Marvin Joseph

Credit: Marvin Joseph

Nation & World | 18 minutes ago
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
A pedestrian bridge has collapsed over a highway in Washington, D

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pedestrian bridge collapsed over a highway in the nation's capital on Wednesday, sending five people to the hospital. Traffic was expected to be snarled for hours.

The collapse happened just before noon along Interstate 295 in Northeast Washington.

Investigators believe a truck struck the bridge, causing it to come loose and collapse, said Chris Geldart, the acting deputy mayor for public safety. Several other vehicles were also involved in the collapse. He cautioned that the investigation was still in its preliminary stages.

The five people taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, Geldart said.

Chunks of concrete and other debris were strewn across the highway, and both directions of traffic were expected to be closed at least until late Friday. The bridge was lying atop the truck, which was leaking diesel fuel along the roadway, officials said.

There were no recent reports of structural concerns about the bridge, and it was last inspected by officials in February, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

People work on the scene of a collapsed pedestrian bridge along Kenilworth Avenue & Polk Street Northeast in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via AP)
People work on the scene of a collapsed pedestrian bridge along Kenilworth Avenue & Polk Street Northeast in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via AP)

Credit: Marvin Joseph

Credit: Marvin Joseph

Authorities work on the scene of a collapsed pedestrian bridge along Kenilworth Avenue & Polk Street Northeast in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via AP)
Authorities work on the scene of a collapsed pedestrian bridge along Kenilworth Avenue & Polk Street Northeast in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via AP)

Credit: Marvin Joseph

Credit: Marvin Joseph

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top