Pedestal where Lee statue stood in Va. capital fully removed

“For me it’s a relief to know that people can walk by here now and it has a greater community purpose than what it had before,” Spence said, making clear he could not speak for his company or the state.

The pedestal's removal led to the unearthing of two time capsules in December, including one that contemporaneous news accounts indicate was placed during a cornerstone-laying ceremony in 1887. Conservation experts removed books, money, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from that capsule on Tuesday.

A fence around the circle will remain until quality control work is completed, according to Northam’s office.

The property, including the statue and pedestal pieces, will be transferred from the state to the city of Richmond.