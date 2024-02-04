Pebble Beach is delayed because of saturated course and high wind. Clark leads by 1

Clark would be declared the winner if the final round cannot be completed.

Gary Young, the PGA Tour's chief referee, said the priority would be to finish 72 holes, even if it wasn't a signature event with an 80-man field and $20 million purse.

But there are guidelines and a forecast that favor Clark.

The final round was to start at 7:45 a.m. PST Sunday. With the delay, the earliest it could start is 10 a.m. Any later and it wouldn't finish until Monday.

But while only a three-quarters of inch of rain fell overnight, the course was so soaked that a dozen golf balls already have been lost this week from plugging in the soft turn. Rory McIlroy on Thursday had to use fingers from two hands to pry a ball from the fairway.

The bigger concern was the wind. The National Weather Service said gusts could reach 60 mph (96 kph) and issued a high-wind advisory for the rest of Sunday. All tournament facilities at Pebble Beach remained closed.

More rain was in the forecast for Monday, and it wouldn't take much to make the course too wet to play. The tour would not start on a Monday unless it felt comfortable it could finish. Otherwise, it becomes a 54-hole tournament and Clark would be the winner.

The last 54-hole outcome on the PGA Tour was the Zurich Classic in New Orleans in 2016. Pebble Beach, with a reputation for bad weather, hasn't had a 54-hole winner since Dustin Johnson in 2009.

___

