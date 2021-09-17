Payton: Saints to spend Week 3 at TCU, then return home.

The Saints have been displaced to the Dallas area since Aug. 28, when they flew on hastily arranged charter flights as Hurricane Ida approached Louisiana's coast as a powerful Category 4 Hurricane that ultimately inflicted widespread damage to homes and knocked out power to the entire New Orleans area for days.

The Saints had to cancel their final preseason game against Arizona on Aug. 28 and held their final few practices of preseason at AT&T Stadium, the home field of the Dallas Cowboys. They moved practices in Week 1 to TCU, where coach Sean Payton's son, Connor, is a student.