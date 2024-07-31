Paychecks grew more slowly this spring, a sign inflation may keep cooling

Higher wages and benefits are good for employees, but slower pay growth will likely reassure Fed officials that inflation is steadily falling back to their 2% target. Rapid wage growth can lead many businesses to raise their prices to offset the higher labor costs.

Inflation is also cooling, so wage and benefit growth, adjusted for inflation, is actually accelerating. It rose 1.1% compared with a year ago in the second quarter, up from 0.8% in the previous three months.

The Fed is expected to keep its key short-term rate unchanged after its latest policy meeting concludes later Wednesday. Yet Fed officials are also likely to signal that the first rate cut in four years is on the horizon, likely at its next meeting in September.