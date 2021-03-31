Paul Simon sells song catalog to Sony Music Publishing

Simon has won 16 Grammy Awards. His well-known songs include “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Bound,” “I am a Rock” and “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” among others.

“I’m pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well," 79-year-old Simon said in a statement.