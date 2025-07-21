Paul Azinger is selected to receive the PGA Tour's Payne Stewart Award

"To be named the recipient of this award, representing my dearest friend, is one of the proudest moments in my life,” Azinger said.

Azinger is a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 1993 PGA Championship that he won in a playoff. He is equally known for reshaping the Ryder Cup qualification system and leading the Americans to a rare victory against Europe in 2008. He now works as a television analyst for the PGA Tour Champions.

The award honors a player who shows character, sportsmanship and commitment to charity. Azinger and his wife, Toni, in 2021 opened the Azinger Family Compassion Center, which serves vulnerable and struggling families in Manatee County in Florida.

The Southern Company, which sponsors the award, donates $300,000 toward the recipient's charity and $200,000 to Stewart Family Foundation programs.

Stewart, a three-time major champion and the reigning U.S. Open champion when he died in 1999, and Azinger were close friends on tour. Azinger was the main speaker at Stewart's memorial service, rolling up his pants to look like plus fours and wearing a tam o'shanter cap.

“Payne displayed the ultimate character, sportsmanship and service to others throughout his career. He set the standard for how to represent the game of golf, so to be recognized for this award is truly humbling," Azinger said.

The ceremony will be Aug. 19. Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Byron Nelson received the inaugural award. Brandt Snedeker received it last year. Other winners over the years have included Tom Watson and Nick Price, Steve Stricker and Tom Lehman.

“If there is one person who knows all the positive traits that exemplified Payne Stewart, it’s his close friend, Paul," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. "His values align with the character and charitable pursuits that Payne displayed throughout his career, and it’s only fitting that Paul be honored with this year’s award.”

